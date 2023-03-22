BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 5,000-mile-wide seaweed blob is slowly encroaching on the Gulf of Mexico.

Scientists predict the pesky plant, known as Sargassum, to hit Florida beaches sometime this summer.

National Weather Service-Tallahassee Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mark Wool said the potentially record-breaking bloom could end up being a problem for tourist destinations.

“Because of the sheer size of this bloom, it’s increasing the threat that additional beaches than typically would get inundated with it,” Wool said.

Wool said Sargassum has been an issue for a long time, but it has started to grow in the past decade or so.

“The reason it’s been growing over the years has mostly to do with chemicals associated with fertilizers and what have you,” Wool said. “They get washed into the Atlantic by rivers like the Mississippi. With the increasing use of these pesticides and fertilizers and what have you, I think it’s mostly fertilizers, that serve as food for these seaweeds.”

Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale said they are watching the bloom closely.

“Certainly it’s a little bit alarming to hear of a band of it as big as this but it’s quite a long way away from here so if it comes this way, we’ll deal with it if we need to but it’s a long way off yet,” Sale said.

This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration upgraded Big Bend beaches to a medium risk of Sargassum inundation.

In large quantities, sargassum can result in fish kills and red tide, which can disrupt ecosystems and affect humans.

“Folks that are particularly vulnerable to respiratory distress, they should probably do a little research or not spend a lot of time on the beach if they see mounds of this stuff sort of rotting in the sun,” Wool said.

Sale says seaweed is nothing new and the county will continue working against it should it come this way.

“Sargassum weed is something that we contend with all the time at Panama City Beach,” Sale said. ‘We rake our beaches three times a week. We have a contractor on hand to do that regularly and we’ll continue that trend.”

NOAA updates its sargassum risk map every week, which you can find here if you want to keep track of the blob.