BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorney for the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a child last year, is trying to get the prosecutor dismissed from the case.

Defense Attorney Al Sauline filed a motion, asking the judge to disqualify Assistant State Attorney Peter Overstreet. According to the motion, Overstreet was present at Kenneth Martinez’s apartment on March 29, 2022, when police arrested him.

Martinez is accused of running over a 4-year-old Tennessee girl in the Breakfast Point Marketplace parking lot. Witnesses say the 62-year-old hit the child and kept driving.

Police said Martinez was on the phone with a woman at the time and told her he thought he hit a dog. Officers were able to top-track Martinez to his apartment where they arrested him.

The court motion claims Overstreet was present at the arrest and is therefore a witness in this case. Sauline contends the Florida Bar rules do not allow lawyers to be witnesses in their own cases. The motion also claims Overstreet was asked to voluntarily step down but refused.

Martinez is facing one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. He’s being held in the Bay County Jail without bond on another charge of violating probation on a previous arrest.