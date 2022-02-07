PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Combine the excitement of an authentic Mardi Gras celebration with the spectacular views of the sandy white beaches, and you’re in for a real treat at the Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and music festival, Feb. 11 and 12 in Pier Park.

The event was on a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Krewe of Dominique Youx will be riding for the 36th year in this parade.

“Dominique Youx was a pirate that fought along with Andrew Jackson in the battle of 1812 in New Orleans,” said King of the Krewe, Steve Crow.

Crow also made a float for the parade this year, and he said he believes it is the largest float in Florida. The Krewe of Dominque Youx is a male crew, but they have now opened opportunities for women to ride as a princess, mermaid, or black widow. Kids will even have the opportunity to ride in the float in the parade.

In addition to great throws, there will be live music, a second line, live entertainment, fireworks, and a kids costume contest with prizes.

The festivities start at 4 p.m. on Friday. The main parade will be on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

“Our goal is to make this fun for the whole family, and there is truly something for everyone,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager, Lacee Rudd.

For a full schedule of Mardi Gras click here.