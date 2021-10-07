UPDATE: Many areas seeing flooding after storms in Bay County

Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple areas of Bay County are experiencing flooding following storms and heavy rainfall early Thursday morning.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, these roads are flooded:

  • All of Tyndall Parkway being shut down at this time (8:58 am)
  • Intersection of West Beach Drive and Balboa Avenue
  • Billings Ave to Lake Avenue (closed)
  • Highway 79 north of Highway 388
  • Anne Avenue and Front Beach Road
  • Pipeline Road flooded at Highway 231
  • S. Tyndall Parkway between Boatrace Road and Hickory Street 
  • Highway 22 and North Berthe Avenue
  • Front Beach Road and Thomas Drive
  • Vinson Road
  • Highway 22 and Cherry Street
  • N. Lagoon and Country Place (next to Lagoon Mart)
  • Front of Parker Elementary closed
  • Highway 390 and entrance to Derby Woods subdivision
  • County Road 2300 off of Highway 77 (water flowing over the road)
  • Thomas Drive on PC Beach from Joan, outside lanes east and west
  • Star Ave and Hwy 22 shut down
  • Laird Ave from Allison to Joan Ave
  • Hwy 77 and Mosley Drive
  • Southbound Hwy 79, north of West Bay
  • Bailey Bridge at standstill due to flooding on Hwy 77 in Lynn Haven; traffic backed up to CR 2300
  • N. Fox Rd. underwater north of Hwy 22
  • Bus. 98 between Cherry St. and Parker city limits
  • Bob Little and Bus. 98 flooded
  • Cherry St/Keystone South Bethe and Eagle Lake Way
  • 5th and N. Berthe flooded
  • Old Bicycle Road Bridge is underwater

We will continue to add to this post with more flooding updates.

