UPDATE: Many areas seeing flooding after storms in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple areas of Bay County are experiencing flooding following storms and heavy rainfall early Thursday morning.
According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, these roads are flooded:
- All of Tyndall Parkway being shut down at this time (8:58 am)
- Intersection of West Beach Drive and Balboa Avenue
- Billings Ave to Lake Avenue (closed)
- Highway 79 north of Highway 388
- Anne Avenue and Front Beach Road
- Pipeline Road flooded at Highway 231
- S. Tyndall Parkway between Boatrace Road and Hickory Street
- Highway 22 and North Berthe Avenue
- Front Beach Road and Thomas Drive
- Vinson Road
- Highway 22 and Cherry Street
- N. Lagoon and Country Place (next to Lagoon Mart)
- Front of Parker Elementary closed
- Highway 390 and entrance to Derby Woods subdivision
- County Road 2300 off of Highway 77 (water flowing over the road)
- Thomas Drive on PC Beach from Joan, outside lanes east and west
- Star Ave and Hwy 22 shut down
- Laird Ave from Allison to Joan Ave
- Hwy 77 and Mosley Drive
- Southbound Hwy 79, north of West Bay
- Bailey Bridge at standstill due to flooding on Hwy 77 in Lynn Haven; traffic backed up to CR 2300
- N. Fox Rd. underwater north of Hwy 22
- Bus. 98 between Cherry St. and Parker city limits
- Bob Little and Bus. 98 flooded
- Cherry St/Keystone South Bethe and Eagle Lake Way
- 5th and N. Berthe flooded
- Old Bicycle Road Bridge is underwater
We will continue to add to this post with more flooding updates.