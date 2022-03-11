PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – A Parker man could be facing arson charges after allegedly setting a home on fire to get law enforcement’s attention.

Police say Lance Johnson was trying to get them to come to his home since around 5 a.m.

Then the Parker Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ethlyn Road around noon Friday.

Once they arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the back of the house. Johnson had already left the property.

Parker Fire Chief Matthew Jensen said police were able to chase down Johnson and take him into custody.

“So it seems that it is suspicious in nature for we are referring the case to the state fire marshal’s office,” Jensen said.

Johnson is facing charges for failure to pay child support, resisting arrest with violence and battery of an officer.

This is still an ongoing investigation.