BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It took a local jury just seven minutes to convict a local man of trafficking in fentanyl.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Kevin Dawson, Jr., in February 2021 after raiding his room at the Youngstown motel where he lived.

Inside they found a variety of drugs, including fentanyl. Prosecutors used a videotape of the raid, in which Dawson admitted to the crimes.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark sentenced Dawson to 30 years in prison, partly based on his previous record, which includes a sexual battery in 2008 and failure to register as a sexual predator.