PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach added new pieces to their ‘Vintage Double Hose Regulator’ exhibit.

These artifacts were used by divers up to 70 years ago and helped with their diving in general and visibility when in the water.

The regulators had been donated to the museum over the years from former divers and some of the pieces included are very rare.

One of the regulators is just one of 100 ever made.

The Man in the Sea Museum’s primary goal is to educate and tell people about the history of diving, specifically here in Bay County.

“Bay County is the home of military diving,” said Man in the Sea Museum Director Steve Mulholland. “When people come here, we’re more of a hands-on museum, they can try on a couple of helmets, there’s dive boots they could try on. They could really get a feel for the weight of everything and how important scuba was.”

The Man in the Sea Museum has plans to add six new exhibits this winter and refurbish the Sealab I watercraft at the museum.

You can stop by and see the new pieces on display Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.