BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

In Bay County, there are 22 kids waiting for a mentor. This means 22 kids are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor willing to share their time with them.

However, the organization needs mentors to pair them with.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, there are several different ways to mentor a child.

One of those ways is becoming a Big Duo. A Big Duo is a pair of mentors who choose to be Bigs together. They are typically matched with one child, or could be paired with two children who are siblings.

“It could be a husband and wife, it could be a mother and daughter,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida Match Specialist Leanne Gaudet. “It could be two friends who want to share their relationship of mentoring one child together.”

In 2020, Cari and Nate, were matched with their Little Brother, Ashton. The pair were dating each other at the time. They eventually got engaged and married. Their little brother, Ashton, was a groomsmen in their wedding.

“He said it was one of the best days of his life to watch them get married,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet said Ashton looks to each of them as a role model, but also to the couple as a role model.

In 2021, a mother and daughter duo became Big Sisters with a young girl, named Kayleigh.

“The beauty of a big duo is it can be all three together, but it can be one-on-one,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet said everybody has different interests and strengths to share.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, check out their website and give Gaudet a call at (850) 763-KIDS.