PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Bay County officials have almost completed a new community center in the Majette area.

The project is part of the local recovery process following Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael destroyed two-county community centers. One in Bayou George and another in East Bay.

The county built a new center in Southport, which is now in use. Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin says a second building is coming soon to the Majette community.

“This building was actually funded through FEMA because we had other community buildings and centers that were damaged during the hurricane. So it cost about $2.5 million to build,” said Martin.

The new building is just off John Pitts Road and is about 12,000 square feet.

This means there is plenty of room to host community events, weddings, baby showers, and more.

Martin says it will also be used as shelter in case of an event of a hurricane.

“This building was built to withstand a Cat five hurricane. And it’s also going to be used as a shelter for the public in case of emergencies like that,” said Martin.

Crews began construction in the Summer of 2022 and Martin says it should be ready in the Fall.

“We have about two months before we open, so we’re about 95% complete.”

