BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Courthouse campus will undergo a transformation over the next year.

Crews will be building the new Juvenile Courthouse Facility.

County officials say drivers should be aware of the changes that will begin in a matter of days.

Capital Project Manager for Bay County, Fred Brown, said people going to and from the courthouse will start to see changes within 2 weeks.

“I mean the biggest change is going to be behind you where the old jail annex used to be, we’re gonna close off the one way here, into this parking area, and then we are creating more parking, and then it’s gonna be another about 27,000 square foot building attached to this building.”

The portion of Mackenzie Avenue directly in front of the courthouse will be closed off during the renovation, and eventually, the new building will cover the road.

People tavelling to the courthouse will use Luverne Avenue and E 3rd Ct.

Construction is scheduled to take a little more than a year.

“It is 455 day calendar days, not work days, for this project, of course, keep in mind that we will probably have some weather days in there and things of that nature that could extend it, some but right now that’s the contract 455 calendar days,” said Brown.

The new Juvenile Courthouse will help create a one-stop shop for all legal needs and justice functions in Bay County.