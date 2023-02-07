LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven police arrested a 67-year-old Georgia woman who is accused of defrauding a local victim of more than $9,000 in a Publishers Clearing House scam, according to a news release from the Lynn Haven Police Department.

Investigators said the victim reported sending checks and funds through a pre-paid card after receiving a call telling them they had won a $16.8 million prize from Publishers Clearing House. Before claiming their prize, police said the victim was told they would have to pay certain fees for the award to be processed.

Police said the victim contacted Publishers Clearing House and learned they had been scammed after being asked for more money.

According to investigators, Bessie Trowell of Hazlehurst, GA drove from her home to personally meet with the victim to pick up an additional $10,000 in fees. That’s when authorities said they arrested Trowell and booked her into the Bay County Jail.

Trowell is charged with grand theft and police said more charges are expected.

Police are reminding the public to never send money to people you do not know.