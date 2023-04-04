LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s welcome signs are no longer standing on Highway 77.

Construction workers started taking down the two iconic signs Tuesday.

One stood at the foot of the Bailey Bridge, the other on the corner of Baldwin Road by Haney Technical College.

The signs weren’t that old, but city officials said they were damaged in Hurricane Michael.

They apparently were not built to withstand a major hurricane.

“So by design, by default, you cannot build a sign that is that will withstand 200 mile an hour winds because that would mean that it would also withstand the impact of a car and it would potentially kill a person,” Lynn Haven’s Economic Development Director Ben Janke said.

The sign by Haney should be completely gone by tomorrow.

City officials selected a student’s design for the new signs, which they hope to have in place by the Fourth of July.