PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven Elementary School teacher was astonished by what they were gifted by the multinational chain retailer Tuesday.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Panama City Beach Walmart Manager Belinda Williams provided $750 worth of supplies and a Walmart Plus membership to the first-year Second Grade Teacher Mason Taylor.

The students were excited about all the gifts that Walmart provided. Some of the items consisted of coloring utensils, paper towels, and other school supplies.

Taylor said its always about the students and he appreciates the community support

“As a first-year teacher, a lot of times we have to dip out of our own pockets, our teachers do, to get supplies for our classroom,” Taylor said. “So I’m immensely grateful for Walmart, for donating towards our classroom, for Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Lynn Haven Elementary School Principal Stacie Anderson said Taylor was born to teach.

Teacher Appreciation Week ends Friday, May 12.