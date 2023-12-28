LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Getting fit and getting healthy is probably at the top of many New Year’s resolutions lists.

To accomplish those goals, it’s important to get your mindset right.

“They say that if you can do something for a week, you can do it for life so just get through that week and it will become more consistent for you, It’ll be easier for you to become consistent,” Pure Platinum Health & Fitness owner Traycee Green said. “So it’s very much your mind game, your mind is a very powerful tool so if you can get your mindset in the right place, the body should fall into place.”

Cutting sugar out of your diet may improve your immune system.

“This is flu season, also known as sugar season, they go hand in hand,” Green said. “When you eat all that sugar, your immune system goes down, that’s when you get sick. If you’re sick, then you can’t exercise at all so just cutting back on that sugar and making better choices in your food.”

A better diet and staying fit come with several benefits to your daily lifestyle.

“A healthy lifestyle is the base of everything, a healthy lifestyle helps you take care of your kids better, a healthy lifestyle helps you work longer, a healthy lifestyle helps you move and function better, a healthy lifestyle when you fall, you can get back up,” Green said.

Another tip to completing your healthy lifestyle resolution is to get involved in something you enjoy, whether that be something as simple as walking around your neighborhood or lifting heavy weights inside a gym.