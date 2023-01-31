LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from her city commission seat so she can run for mayor of Lynn Haven.

“I just think that we need to give City Hall back to the people,” former Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder said. “That’s just the bottom line. I know that sounds simple, but it’s important.”

Tinder announced she will ‘give City Hall back to the people’ by becoming the next mayor of Lynn Haven.

“If I’m elected, I will be a different kind of mayor than what we have now and even a different kind of mayor than maybe what we’ve had in the past,” Tinder said. “But I will be me, I will be honest.”

Tinder was re-elected to her second commission term in 2021.

She had a little more than 2-years left to serve.

“By resigning today, my commission seat will be up for reelection at this next election,” Tinder said. “And that only seems fair that the people and the residents have somebody to vote into that spot.”

Tinder will be running against Ellyne Fields and incumbent Jesse Nelson.

Tinder said she’s not worried about the other candidates.

“Number one, I have longevity,” Tinder said. “Number two, I have honesty. Number three, I have the people at heart. They really are the number one objective. I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to gain except just doing the job for the people.”

The Lynn Haven elections take place on April 18th.