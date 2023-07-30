LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The school semester is right around the corner and teachers are gearing up to make sure they have everything they need for August. One local business called the Yard Fairy, which makes yard card rentals, is doing its part to help out teachers by running a special contest to fund their classrooms.

Bay County educators like to go above and beyond for their students so sometimes what they want comes out of their own wallet.



Ryan Scray, the owner, says he wants to get the word out that teachers need our help, and what better way to do it than with a contest.

“I had seen another. Another page in another part of the country. Did something similar and had a huge outpouring of teachers sharing their Amazon shopping lists and decided to do that here. Because our teachers are so important and we know our district is still bouncing back from, you know, a lot of struggles. So I wanted to try to do something to help out the teachers. And we’ve had a huge success,” said Scray.

The contest information was posted only three days ago and there are already over 200 people who have commented on their Amazon Wishlist or given a shout-out to a fellow teacher.

Each teacher depending on their grade level requires a variety of different items ranging from a few dollars to over 50 dollars.

“We create wish lists because we spend a lot of our money, our personal money buying supplies for students and things for our classrooms. And a lot of different places will say, hey, check your list. Here. And so people can help donate to your classroom and they’re running something. Whoever gets the most light gets the special surprise from them,” said Middle School Teacher Michelle Sutley.

Bay District Schools give teachers 300 dollars to spend on their classroom, but if Bay County teachers want to go the extra mile for their students…they need a little extra help.

And the yard fairy doesn’t just do signs for teachers.

“Yeah, we can do signs for every occasion. Birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, graduations, a really big one. We’re already booking out for the next graduation. We sold out last year. And then some of the signs we do like this, like the teacher signs, we do it more just out of appreciation. Like we well, I don’t our company doesn’t make any money when we rent out a teacher sign,” said Scray.

Scray says he’s just happy to give back to educators in Bay County.

To vote or donate to a teacher’s Amazon Wishlist click here.