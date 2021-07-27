The City of Lynn Haven considering stormwater assessment for fiscal year 2022

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is also considering adopting a new stormwater assessment for the fiscal year 2022.

This is something commissioners have been talking about for decades, so they feel getting this under control is a step in the right direction.

If approved it will slightly increase some rates for residents, and will be based on the style of their home.

Mayor Jesse Nelson said it will help alleviate some recurring issues during rain events.

“By being able to fund our storm water hopefully we will be able to expedite some of our projects cause we will have the finances in place to be able to complete those projects in house and that way we will be able to alleviate the stormwater issues people are currently experiencing on a faster track,” Nelson said.

The city will send out notices about the possible assessment in the coming weeks and then will host a public hearing.

If approved it will be added onto the non ad valorem tax assessment in the next year.