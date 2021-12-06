Teen drug deal in Lynn Haven ends with deadly stabbing

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – One 14-year-old boy is dead, another is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Lynn Haven Sunday night.

Several witnesses alerted the Lynn Haven Police Department about the stabbings at Cain-Griffin Park.

Officials said the violence stemmed from a drug deal.

15-year-old Savien Craven is being held by Juvenile Justice officials, facing at least one charge of murder.

LHPD said Craven was trying to sell drugs to two other teenagers when the teen customers tried to turn the tables.

“It appears preliminary that they intended to rob the dealer of an ounce of marijuana,” LHPD Chief Ricky Ramie said.

Ramie said Craven had a knife with him and fought back.

“The dealer who is in custody stabbed both of them,” Ramie said. “One of them in the bathroom and then ultimately chased the second one down and stabbed him, which ultimately ended up being fatal.”

Ramie said many were at the park on Sunday and saw the stabbing incident happen. One of the witnesses tried to help save one victim by applying pressure to his wounds. However, it was too late.

“When my third officer arrived, the suspect was trying to flee the scene,” Ramie said. “And he was able to deploy his K9, get out and give chase. They ended up catching him in a neighborhood like a block away from the park.”

Officers said they caught Craven trying to hide under a vehicle. He was already on probation after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies charged him with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

“The suspect is right now charged with an open count of murder, on the death of the victim that’s deceased,” Ramie said. “And then aggravated battery on the victim that is currently being hospitalized.”

Family social media accounts have identified the deceased victim as 14-year-old Jacob Revis. Ramie said the other teen is still in the hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and there could be more charges.