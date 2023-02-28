LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven has had a jam-packed schedule throughout Black History Month. Tuesday afternoon they hosted a closing reception to wrap up the last several weeks.

“We have done some really great things, we started out with the banners in the park and Sheffield Park and we’ve also just been making sure that the community knows about the history, both African American and the City of Lynn Haven as well,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said.

Educating the community about African American history has been at the forefront of each event.

“It’s just an education,” Gainer said. “I think it’s more about educating our society, educating our students and adults that history goes on all year long and that diversity is good when we can really share our opinions and also celebrate those things that we have accomplished.”

On Monday and Tuesday, local students’ artwork was put on display for visitors to see. At Tuesday’s closing reception, several students were recognized for their work.

“The theme of this year’s black resistance and of course, through African American history, there’s always been some resistance and then today, but we come out with this blossom of art that comes through where people paint it, they wrote poems and essays and so we wanted to highlight it in a sense that people who have gone through the struggle still come out on top and share all of those abilities,” Gainer said.

A well-known civil rights lawyer also spoke at Tuesday’s reception.

She sat down with Mayor Jesse Nelson for a question-and-answer session. Sharing some insight about situations she has experienced.

“The police actually monitored my office and we changed our hours and did a lot of things for safety, it gives you a little bit of a pinch of what people have lived lifetimes risking,” Cecile Scoon said.

Teaching history is not easy but she believes doing it a certain way will help.

“I think it’s better to actually teach in a loving way the history of our nation,” Scoon said.

First and second-grade students submitted artwork from Deer Point Elementary. Seventh and eighth grade submitted theirs from Mowat Middle School.

This is the fourth year student artwork has been a part of Black History Month celebrations. Any school within the city limits of Lynn Haven can have students enter the contest.