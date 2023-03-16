LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Andrew Bay Quilters’ Guild is holding their 46th annual Quilt Show at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church.

At this year’s event, there will be over 120 quilts made by community members ranging from 8 years old to over 80 years old.

Member Atlanta Yuratich said while their intent is not to sell the quilts deals can be made.

“They’re not they’re not for sale per se with the price tag hanging,” Yuratich said. But if someone really likes it and they can see on the little card who made that. Then they can contact that person and do whatever bargaining they want.”

Yuratich said regardless of the price tag each quilt is beautiful in its own way.

The two-day event kicks off Friday, March 17. Doors are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $7 admission fee.

If you would like more information about the Quilt Show you can click here for more information.