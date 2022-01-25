LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven commissioners moved forward with plans for the Rails-to-Trails project.

At Tuesday night’s commission meeting, leaders approved the process for the Rails-to-Trails program with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

City manager Vickie Gainer said they finished up engineering for the project back in 2017, but Hurricane Michael slowed everything down.

They secured over $4 million in funding from the FDOT for this project. Gainer said they just needed permission from the commission to move forward.

“Several of our subdivisions, they’re within themselves, they’re silos, but with the Rails-to-Trails coming through, it’s going to be a great connector so people can get out, enjoy family time together in a different way,” Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “It’ll almost be sort of like a citywide park experience to an extent… I’m really excited about that, I love the plans that we have in place.”

The next step is for the city and the FDOT to enter an agreement by the end of June.

Construction is set to begin on the trail later this year.