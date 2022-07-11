LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A massive filing from federal prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case once again hints at other possible investigations.

Margo Anderson, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are facing fraud and bribery charges in connection to projects that happened before and after Hurricane Michael. Several others, including the former city manager and the former city attorney, have already pleaded guilty in the case.

The pages that reference these other investigations are heavily redacted and it is unclear if any of them are still active. However, one footnote on page 71 of the document stands out. Prosecutors wrote about their negotiations with Finch’s attorney, Guy Lewis, over the possibility of Finch testifying before the grand jury.

Prosecutors wrote that Lewis and Finch were concerned about questions outside of the current Lynn Haven investigation.

“It is not clear what defense counsel were concerned what else [sic] the government might ask about,” they wrote. “But one thing the government can think of is Defendant Finch having (redacted) give $10,000 to an elected official’s brother who would ‘know what to do with it.’”

The filing does not name the elected official and redacts who Finch allegedly used as the middle man to deliver the money. Also, the footnote does not have a time frame for this payment, and no document appears to be attached to the filing about the allegation.

Prosecutors also mention separate investigations at least seven times in the filing. While referencing documents that were not handed over to the defense, they wrote that the documents aren’t relevant to the defense in this case and concern a separate fraud and corruption investigation, or possibly multiple investigations, into other municipalities.

Prosecutors redacted any information that might suggest who was being investigated.

As News 13 first began reporting in 2019 and multiple times in the years since, federal investigators have sent subpoenas to several local agencies, including Bay District Schools and the Panama City Beach city government. Officials with Panama City and Bay County have also confirmed that they have talked to investigators and handed over documents when they were requested.