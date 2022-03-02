LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Court filings reveal that the former mayor of Lynn Haven and a local business magnate have won another motion in their ongoing federal corruption case.

Prosecutors wrote that former Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, convinced a judge to release all of the secret testimony from the grand jury in their case. The pair will also have access to all transcripts and agent notes.

The information will still be unavailable to the public.

The pair are accused of multiple crimes involving several city projects both before and after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson and Finch hope to prove the grand jury process was tainted by serious errors and/or malicious activity by investigators and prosecutors and get the case thrown out.

The two sides will take their arguments to a motion hearing in front of Judge Mark Walker on March 31.