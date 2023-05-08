LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is visible in many areas along Highway 77 and News 13 has confirmed several of those construction sites are restaurants.

“It is very exciting times in Lynn Haven, certainly, we are open for business and very thrilled about the new businesses that are going to make their home in Lynn Haven,” City of Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said.

Right near the Slim Chickens on Highway 77, a Checkers is under construction. At the intersection of 77 and Ohio Avenue, Diego’s Burrito Factory is slated to open at an old tanning salon building. Further up the street, right before the Bailey Bridge, Major’s Smokehouse, a locally owned BBQ restaurant, is being built.

“As a family-friendly city, we want to make sure that there is a diversity in many ways for our community, especially with food options and so we’re just glad to see that we’re continuing to grow and it lets us know that we’re a place where people want to be and so as we’re continuing to invite new families into our city, because we have several housing developments that are under construction as well, and I think it allows us to be able to keep up with the pace of being able to meet the needs of our community,” Nelson said.

Mayor Nelson said having both local and chain restaurants is important.

“One of the things we try to do is just make sure that people know that we’re open for business, that we’re welcoming to local businesses, especially our locally owned businesses and I just try to work with my economic development director, the local chamber of commerce, EDA, just those commercial realtors, just to let them know that we want them to send people to Lynn Haven,” Nelson said.

Nelson said Major’s Smokehouse, Checkers, and Diego’s Burrito Factory should all be open for business within six months.

Nelson also confirmed Schlotzsky’s is planning to open a sandwich restaurant location in Lynn Haven but there is no timeline on when they will begin construction.