LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School in Lynn Haven is gearing up for its annual summer dissection camp.

Geared for grades 8-12, the camp is designed to give prospective students a hands-on experience in anatomy and biology. The camp offers students to ” learn anatomy, dissect real specimens, handle cats and sheep livers, heart, eyeballs and they will learn each system of the human body,” per its event page on Allevents.

Students will also have the opportunity to use a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomage dissection table, which allows students to participate in an immersive experience using computer-generated models of the human body.

The camp begins Monday, July 10th, at 8 am and runs until Wednesday, July 12th.

To sign up, or find more information, click here.