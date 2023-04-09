LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is closing a road Monday morning due to the construction of the Rails to Trails project.

According to the City of Lynn Haven in a Facebook post, the eastbound lane of Mosley Drive between ‘The Hammocks’ neighborhood and County Road 389 will be closed for construction.

City officials stated that the closure will begin after school starts Monday.

In January, the city received more than $4 million in a grant from the Department of Transportation.

Rails to Trails will extend three miles from an old railroad track on State Road 390 and U.S. 231, giving the community a brand new walking trail with paved asphalt, benches, and pavilions.