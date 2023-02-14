LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven commissioners are taking steps to improve parking around Cain Griffin Park.

Commissioners approved a deal to buy 1609 Iowa Avenue for $133,000 in a meeting Tuesday morning.

The vacant lot sits across the street from the east end of the park.

The city will build a parking lot that will accommodate up to 50 vehicles.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said this should ease some of the parking problems during busy game days.

“There are some parking issues there,” Gainer said. “When we have practice and big games, people are parking in residential yards and a little bit of everywhere. This will alleviate some of it, not all of it, but it will help.”

The project will go to the design phase before going out to bid.

Gainer hopes to have the new parking lot ready by the end of the year.