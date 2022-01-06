More animals are getting adopted due to social media in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not uncommon for animal shelters to see an increase in owner surrenders after the holidays, but what is uncommon is how fast some of the animals are getting adopted at the Lynn Haven shelter.

Shelter workers are crediting social media with finding the animal’s forever homes. These dogs look very hopeful to find a family to consider their own after being surrendered to the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

“An owner surrender is when they no longer want it and they are filling out a form relinquishing their animal to us,” Officer Cortney Turner said.

Turner and the other officers have recently taken in many surrenders, which is not out of the ordinary this time of the year.

“We’ve had a Doberman, we’ve had a chocolate lab, we’ve had a Doxin and even a springer spaniel,” said Turner.

A few of the dogs that were in these cages just this week were adopted within minutes all due to social media.

“It’s amazing what social media does,” said Turner. “Literally minutes before people are contacting us through social media, through email, through phone calls. I think we got over 40 phone calls in less than an hour the other day over the cocker spaniel. I mean it just happens so quickly.”

Turner said it took only thirty minutes before that pup was gone. And the same happened for the dobermann and lab this week.

“The lady that adopted the Dobermann, she is a long-term resident of Lynn Haven. She has large breed and dobermann experience,” said Turner. “He fell in love with her vice versa. I mean he was so excited his hind end was shaking like a corgi.”

And it is not just the full-bred dogs getting social media attention. Lynn Haven Animal Control is thankful for residents’ support and hopes it continues for all the shelter’s dogs and cats.

Lynn Haven Animal Control has also used social media to reunite families with lost pets.

To see some of the available pets, visit the City of Lynn Haven website or go to pet harbor to find animals at rescues or shelters.