LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven Police say on Monday, August 14th, they responded to shots fired in the 2000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

According to the Two victims, a vehicle driving by them fired shots at them, and a description of the vehicle was provided to police.

Investigators utilized Bayroc to track down a possible suspect.

On Wednesday, August 16th, a patrol officer located Rodney Flemming II.

After Flemming attempted to flee on foot he was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

Flemming has been booked into the bay county jail and is waiting for his first appearance before a judge.