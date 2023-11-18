LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Shop till you drop at Lynn Haven’s annual Winter Wonderland event.

At Sharon Sheffield Park over 120 vendors from across the panhandle showed off their goods.

Small businesses, food trucks, and live entertainment were all available for all attendees.

Parents got the chance to look at the wide variety of wares while their kids got the chance to hit the playground and hear some stories from Mrs. Claus.

Those who attended can’t recommend enough for people to come to Winter Wonderland.

“Well, I think you should come out and enjoy the craft fair, beautiful day. Lots of food, lots of candy,” said Lynn Haven resident Christy Winkler.

“Enjoy whoever you come with. All right. It’s all about time together,” said Lynn Haven resident Jackie Brown.

The event gives people a head start on their holiday shopping with all the fun and without the stress.

Lynn Haven residents are already looking forward to coming back next year.