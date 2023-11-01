LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) —- Lynn Haven hosts the trunk-or-treat event every year, but it really ramped up after Hurricane Michael.

“That year, we had probably 5,000 people to attend because everyone needed that relief after Hurricane Michael,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “And so we’ve just kept that tradition going.”

Gainer said they planned for more than 7,000 people, with 42 trunks offering candy.

“So it’s a mixture of local businesses and many of them are just members of the church,” Gainer said. “Some of the police department, the forestry is here, and we just encourage people to come to something like an event like this that is controlled. And we will make sure that everyone leaves away with plenty of candy and is safe.”

Beverly Stone said it’s her third year passing out candy, and every year is a different theme

“Last year we did the barn theme,” Stone said. “We both were cows and pigs, and we played ‘Oh McDondald had a Farm’. And this year we take Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, and we’re doing Mickey Mouse this year.”

Stone said they bought $1,000 worth of candy. And after the sweets were gone there were fun activities.

“We allow the kids to get their faces painted,” Gainer said. “Stilt walkers are here, food trucks are here, fire trucks are here. Ax throwing is also here this year. That’s pretty cool itself. And a lot of just games and activities inside the park.”

Many families go to the carnival in place of traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Gainer said this was one of the biggest Halloweens they’ve ever had, and she hopes next year will be even better.