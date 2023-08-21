LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Since the destructive path of Hurricane Michael, Lynn Haven has been slowly rebuilding their city.

One of the additions includes new “Welcome to Lynn Haven” entrance signs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the completion of the new signs in front of Haney Technical College.

The new design replaces all the old signs on Highway 77.

In 2021, a Mosley high school student entered a design contest for those signs. Over 20 designs were submitted, and now three years later the city can see the latest addition.

“We have some pretty amazing students throughout the Bay County. We’re really proud of the work that they do. But I think one of the things that it’s missing in our society as a way to encourage our students to excel, do better, and go on to do great things. It starts at the local level,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

The student who won the contest is Nate Reeve who is now a senior at Mosley high school.

Nate said he plans on attending FSU for a master’s in art education.