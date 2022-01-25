LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven hosted a workshop to display conceptual plans for their new library on Tuesday night.

Consulting company Mott MacDonald is in charge of the design.

It will feature a workspace and break area, a coffee bar and an area that groups can rent.

The library will also offer digital media to residents.

City manager Vickie Gainer said commissioners are impressed with the library plans.

“I think one of the remarkable things about this library, sure, it will be smaller than the one before, but it will also be very efficient, very open to the public and just really a media center,” she said.

Gainer said they hope to connect to the Northwest Florida Regional Library System within the next few months.

The next steps include approving the final design for the building and sending it out for bids.

The million-dollar building will be funded by FEMA grants and insurance money from Hurricane Michael.