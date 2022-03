LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven’s Spring Concert Series is set to start this Friday.

True Soul will be kicking off the series.

Along with live music, food trucks will be there to serve up some grub.

Make sure to bring blankets & lawn chairs to the event. The event is set to be held at Sharon Sheffield Park at 6 p.m.

The city will host a concert almost every week in Spring through May 13.