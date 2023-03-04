LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first pitch was thrown at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex in nearly four and a half years Saturday morning.

Hurricane Michael destroyed the complex in 2018, leaving the city without a central place for young athletes and casual players to gather.

“This ball field, this sports complex is huge in the sense that this is where many of the ball games have been played,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “Many people have grown up here and it’s come back bigger and better. That’s the best part of this. This was a huge project that was funded both by FEMA and our insurance money so it took some time to get here but we’re pretty excited about it.”

The complex hosts five new ball fields along with batting cages and pavilions.

Blazers Head Coach Kekoa Cervantes said being back at the complex is incredibly nostalgic.

“It’s very exciting,” Cervantes said. “I grew up out here playing in Lynn Haven. I played out here on these ball fields as a kid, and it just feels good to finally be back out here after so many long years.”

The new fields will play host to 544 players on 44 different teams.

The grand opening ceremony featured a rock climbing wall, bounce houses and shave ice.

“We wanted to make this a family fun day because we know how far the city of Lynn Haven has come since 2018,” Gainer said. “It’s a time to celebrate. Any time that there are accomplishments that have happened from very terrible disasters, we want to come back and be resilient and then celebrate our accomplishments and so that’s what it’s about today.”

Pickleball courts will open at the sports complex in May.

Football and soccer fields, as well as a gym with basketball and volleyball courts, will soon follow upon commissioner approval.