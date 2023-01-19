LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials said they will be ready to welcome residents to their sports complex in less than two months.

The first phase of the sports complex is almost finished after Hurricane Michael damaged the ball fields previously there. The City of Lynn Haven finally turned on the lights for the first time this week.

The City of Lynn Haven has been working on the sports complex since 2021. The project has many phases, but city officials expect to hold a grand re-opening on March 4th once the project’s first phase is complete.

“Our challenges, like everyone else, have been materials, electrical boxes, all of those things that have affected most rebuilds within this area,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager. “We continue to move forward. It’s going to be a great ballpark.”

Since Hurricane Michael damaged the original park, there has been no activity in the area. However, when the complex opens, there will be four ball fields, batting cages, outdoor basketball, and playgrounds ready for residents.

“This is a pretty momentous occasion for us to be able to open up back up our football fields and allow our kids to play all of those wonderful sports that they enjoy with the new ball fields,” said Gainer.

The sports complex project costs around 7 million dollars.

“A lot of it is FEMA funding and insurance money that we were able to put the parks back together,” said Gainer.

After the grand re-opening, the City of Lynn Haven has several more projects they are adding to the sports complex. City officials said the next thing to be added would be four pickleball courts.

“Going to be absolutely wonderful for all ages, if you will,” said Gainer. “I think that is where this ballpark itself will be, something that everyone can enjoy, not just, you know, the little ones, but I know pickleball is a pretty popular sport with all ages.”

The whole complex will be complete with soccer fields, football fields, and a gymnasium that will come later.

City officials said they already have many youths and coaches ready to play.