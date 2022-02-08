LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Highway 77 traffic is a huge problem for residents, and officials are trying to find solutions.

Lynn Haven officials are searching for answers to the major congestion issues. They said they cannot move forward until they complete a traffic study.

Endless lines of cars and trucks travel north and south along Highway 77, honking and swerving out of traffic.

“I have noticed it is pretty busy,” resident and mother Alyssa Lane said.

When traffic congestion becomes unbearable, many turn to residential streets as a means of escape, which could be more dangerous.

“There are kids that live right on these streets, like when we are driving to the playgrounds and you see people going super fast,” Lane said. “I’m thinking, ‘What if a child goes running out and catches a ball, and they aren’t paying attention?’ It definitely does need to be fixed.”

Current studies show 226,000 vehicles drive on Highway 77 within one week.

“The city has really been watching Highway 77 since after Hurricane Michael, and the traffic has gotten increasingly worse,” City Manager Vickie Gainer said.

Commissioners submitted their traffic concerns to the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). A developmental planning study will come next.

City officials are eager to learn from the TPO research before naming any solutions to tackle the problem.

“Make sure that residents are safe and that we have a great flow of traffic at all times,” Gainer said.

Gainer said the board hopes to move quickly since the planning and development phase could take years.

Lynn Haven officials said they are waiting to receive money from the TPO for part of the Tennessee Avenue sidewalk project. Highway 77 congestion is next on the list.