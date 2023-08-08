LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – City officials hired Roberts and Roberts, Inc. Tuesday to execute the Legislative Roadway Project.

The city has identified five roads as high-priority and must be repaired before they pose dangerous driving conditions.

“We feel there are roads that have already kind of worn their time out. You don’t want to wait until it’s to the utmost critical stage to go out and try to pave those roads,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vicke Gainer.

The roads include Mowat School Road, 3 blocks of Iowa Avenue, part of East 17th Street, one block of Carolina Avenue and Mosley Drive. The Florida Department of Transportation awarded the city $1 million for the work. The city matched the state’s contribution with half cents sales tax money.

“Many of the bids come in over that amount, and in that $2 million, you also have to include engineering design plans and all the other things that go with budgeting,” said Gainer. “That put us at a budget somewhere around $1.7 million.”

A lot of Lynn Haven roads suffered damage during and after Hurricane Michael. The majority of this work will involve repaving and resurfacing these five roads.

“We’re thankful for our staff, our directors that are able to go through with this and make sure that we still prioritize the needs that we have within the city so that we can get those roads paved and just make it a safe place to travel in the city,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson.

This is phase one of the Legislative Roadway Project. City officials are hoping for another $1 million state grant in the new fiscal year to pay for repairs on the roads in phase two.