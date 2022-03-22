LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – After dealing with flooding issues for more than seven years, some Lynn Haven residents have had enough.

Their yard is constantly filled with water and some septic pumps will not drain. So residents took these complaints to City Hall.

Some Lynn Haven residents wonder if they qualify for waterfront property. After constantly waking up to pipes that won’t drain, New Hampshire Avenue residents have turned to the city for help.

“This gentleman is just starting to rebuild from Michael,” commissioner Judy Tinder said. “He is about to put $250,000 into his remodel and he’s nervous.”

Lynn Haven’s public works department has been out to the area this week to pump out water to lower flooding.

“The rains will tell the story, unfortunately,” Tinder said. “And it’s almost like you work and you dig and do all these things but you have to wait for the rain to see what’s going to happen.”

One man who sent us these photos said standing water will be in his yard for days. Even after the slightest bit of rainfall. He said pumping the water out is just a bandaid, not a total fix.

“I feel that it’s our responsibility to fix it,” Tinder said.

Commissioners are still looking for a permanent solution. They have asked the engineering department for help.

The city said they can use funding from stormwater, sewer, and sanitation to pay for any permanent solution.