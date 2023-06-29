LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — For several years, Lynn Haven residents have been paying the same utility rate but, city officials are looking at a possible increase.

Lynn Haven residential utility customers pay a base rate of $19.80 for water and sewer services.

The amount increases based on every 1,000 gallons of use. Lynn Haven officials were ready to hike rates in 2018 but decided against it.

“Several years ago, there was a utility rate study that was conducted that gave us an idea of how we should increase rates over a period of time so that we could balance that sewer budget,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “However, due to Hurricane Michael, as well as the pandemic, the commission had decided not to follow that schedule.”

Mayor Nelson said, based on the current rate structure, the city has seen some financial concerns.

“We have had to borrow some money from sanitation to make sure that we’re able to balance that budget, that number varies from year to year depending on how much comes in for sewer,” Nelson said.

The Finance Review Committee is looking for a solution. One answer is to increase utility rates.

“Hopefully by the end of July, I’ll be able to give a recommendation to the city commission with some different options for us to consider over the next three or five years so it’s certainly not something that we’re looking to overcome in the next year or two, we are certainly looking at five to seven years down the road to see how we can be in a better position financially as it relates to our sewer rates,” Nelson said.

No one has come up with a set amount for a proposed increase. Nelson said the city is still considering all options.

Mayor Nelson also said the possibility of a utility rate increase will figure prominently in their upcoming budget workshops.