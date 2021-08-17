Lynn Haven residents deal with flooding clean up after Tropical Storm Fred

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are picking up the pieces of their homes once again after Tropical Storm Fred caused some major flooding.

Tuesday morning, people in the Havenwood Garden Apartments cleaned up the mess left from the storm and planned out their next move.

Bill Naylor and his family were some of those people.

“It flooded us out of our house, out of our apartment,” Naylor said. “It flooded everybody in this apartment complex out. Everybody’s gotta move.”

Naylor lives with five other family members. He said they had about a foot of water come into their home during Fred.

Now they must find a new place to live.

“We are staying in a motel tonight but after that, I don’t know what we’re doing,” Naylor said.

Just about every resident at the Havenwood Garden Apartments said they spent the morning cleaning up their homes that flooded during Tropical Storm Fred. Close to 24 hours after the storm the water outside was about ankle deep, but before residents like James Rodgers said it got as high as their car doors.

“A lot of water, lots of water in all three bedrooms, the kitchen, the living room,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he watched water seeping in through his backdoor. He said it was devastating.

“I hope they’ll fix it because I can’t afford it,” Rodgers said.

Many of the people at this complex dealt with this kind of flooding during Hurricane Sally as well and say they’ve had enough.

The Lynn Haven City Manager Vikki Gainer released a statement saying:

“Tropical Storm Fred brought an unfathomable amount of flooding and rain to The City of Lynn Haven. The city not only worked hard to prepare for this storm but has continually performed maintenance on ditches and pipes over the past year. Many of our residents and neighborhoods were completely covered in water with so much water being dumped into Lynn Haven at one time. I do believe the efforts and pre-work of our departments did mitigate some flooding. Staff worked from early morning and late into the night, and have not stopped since the storm, to continue to mitigate the damage and assist our residents.”

We know the city has much more work to do to alleviate stormwater issues that impact our residents, and we have our full attention directed to delivering the best possible solution for our residents.”