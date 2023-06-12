LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The splash pad at A. L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven remains closed after city officials deemed there were problems with the foundation. It suffered damages during a recent tornado.

One resident is going public to save the splash pad.

The petition drive began early Monday morning.

The original idea was to stop a skatepark from replacing the splash pad.

“I will tell you that when we first found out about the possibility of getting a skate park in there, I contacted, I emailed every one of the state commissioners as well as the mayor and the city manager,” said petition organizer Glenda Butler.

Butler says the original mission has now evolved. She wants Lynn Haven officials to keep the community better informed about new decisions.

“This is what we want. We want to know what’s going on,” said Butler

City officials have not confirmed any plans to replace the splash pad with a stake park. It’s just an idea that’s been discussed.

“At Facebook, you’ll see there’s a lot of people that are not happy about the fact because of the splash pad that is being replaced but to me, it’s more we just want to know what’s going on. We don’t want them to make a decision without us,” said Butler.

So far Butler only has 8 signatures on her petition. She’s pushing for more.

“Listen to your people. Listen to what we have to say, that’s all,” said Butler.

Until someone decides to repair the splash pad, it appears it will remain closed.

“It never did open up after last year. Well, because of the tornado that came through. So I don’t know how much damage there is there,” said Butler.

Two weeks ago, splash pad builder James Finch said he’d give the city $75,000 to repair the facility’s foundation.

The city has not commented on that offer.