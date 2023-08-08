LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven officials say their Rails-to-Trails project is almost complete.

Rails-to-Trails is a statewide initiative to turn abandoned railroad tracks into walking trails. Lynn Haven’s portion of the trails begins at Highway 390 and Georgia Avenue and runs southeast to Highway 231. The trails will feature historical markers and connect to other trails in neighboring communities.

The public trails were set to open in August, but the opening date is now tentatively September 8. The delay is due to delivery issues as well as unforeseen infrastructure obstacles.

“When you start a project, a lot of times you can only see on the surface of things, and then when you get into the project itself, you realize that you have to maybe increase the pipes or move pipes or there are some additional pipes that were there that were not originally seen when we were doing drawing the planes up,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vicke Gainer.

Lynn Haven’s Rails-to-Trails project has been 15 years in the making. After this, Lynn Haven city officials hope to eventually expand the trails northward.