LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — For fitness and nature lovers, a new nature locale is on the horizon.

Lynn Haven officials have made significant progress on their Rails-to-Trails project running between Highway 77 and 231. They hope to open the trails to the public before the end of the summer.

Rails-to-Trails is Florida’s statewide project that turns abandoned railroad tracks into walking trails.

Lynn Haven city officials have been working on the Rails-to-Trails project for more than 15 years.

The multi-purpose, non-motorized trail begins at Highway 390 and Georgia Avenue and runs southeast to Highway 231.

“We’re looking forward to opening our Rails and Trails in August and just inviting everyone to come out,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson. “The Rails-to-Trails allow us to use the old railroad system that was here in Lynn Haven to connect our different communities. You can start on one side of Lynn Haven and ride all the way through or walk all the way through to the other side of Lynn Haven.”

The old railroad tracks used to carry aircraft fuel from a fuel depot to Tyndall Air Force Base.

Lynn Haven is planning to incorporate some fun features into the trail.

“We’re hoping to have some historical markers on the Rails and Trails to give you a history of Lynn Haven, as well as some lighting and also some parking pass, so you can just stop and take a break and enjoy nature a little bit,” said Nelson.

The project will also help connect Lynn Haven to other communities.

“When Panama City completes the Rails and Trails, then they’ll be connected to our rails and trails, hopefully, and then you can ride from Lynn Haven all the way through Panama City as part of the Rails and Trails,” said Nelson. “And so it’s an exciting feature that we’re going to have in Lynn Haven for those who are very nature oriented with walking, riding and just enjoying the outdoors.”

City officials hope to eventually expand the trail northward.