BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you’re driving along Highway 77 and pass by the Lynn Haven water towers, you’ll see the staff hard at work.

The towers will soon look different.

The city is filling in cracks, painting and repairing damages to smooth the surface before they have murals painted on three of the four structures.

City officials said they have been in contact with five local muralists interested in adding a little more color to Lynn Haven.

The artists will be submitting their design concepts to the city over the next three weeks.