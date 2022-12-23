LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve found the body of a man who’d been missing for nearly a week. They discovered it this afternoon in a retention pond off Highway 390 near Mowat Middle School.

Gage Floyd was last seen at the Blue Moon Nightclub around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators have not said how he ended up in the retention pond. They said they received a tip from a local resident who apparently discovered Floyd’s body.

“We received a call from a citizen,” Lynn Haven Police Department Corporal William McAlinden said. “This is an area we’d already checked recently.”

Investigators are calling it a suspicious death but didn’t say if they suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.