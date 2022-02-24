LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been a long time coming but the Lynn Haven Police Department is officially an accredited department.

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation in St. Augustine made the accreditation official on Thursday morning.

This means they are recognized as an official agency among others in Bay County.

Chief Ricky Ramie said they started the evaluation process in 2018, right before Hurricane Michael hit, which is why it has taken this long.

He is proud of his department but said it’s an accomplishment for the entire city of Lynn Haven.

“You are performing to a hired standard so it’s much more attractive to be hired by an agency that’s accredited because you are following certain guidelines,” Ramie said. “That will enhance your career.”

Ramie said this success comes at a good time since they are currently hiring more officers. This recognition will also allow the department to apply for more grants in the future.