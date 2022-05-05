LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – The City of Lynn Haven is getting closer to welcoming residents back to play at their sports complex fields.

The city has two contracts in place, one for the ball fields and the other for the gymnasium.

Crews are now leveling the ground for the five ball fields. They have also begun pouring the concrete foundation for the new gymnasium.

City officials say they are expecting a delivery of metal for the gym structure very soon.

They also say they think they will have the sports complex completed by December 2023.