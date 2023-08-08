LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven officials updated their golf cart ordinance in order to comply with state legislation.

The ordinance states golf cart operators between 15 and 18 years of age must have a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license to drive the vehicle. Operators above the age of 18 may provide a valid government ID as well.

Before the ordinance was updated, children 14 and under were permitted to drive a golf cart. Officials believe the new legislation will help keep all motorists safe on the road and prevent potential golf cart accidents.

“This is more of a proactive measure and just trying to regulate the age at which a driver gets behind a motorized vehicle,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vicke Gainer. “There’s a responsibility there, even driving a golf cart, and we will make sure that everyone is safe.”

These rules will be enforced similarly to any other motor vehicle. The legislation goes into effect October 1.