Lynn Haven officials still working to change special events permit ordinance

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials discussed amending the ordinance requiring permits for special events.

Residents are speaking out to make sure this doesn’t include their private property like the previous version made it seem.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting the council chose to table the item for a later date.

The city feels they still need to work on the wording of the rule so it is more clear.

The council wants to make sure it clearly states that it will not apply to private residential property, change the threshold for small events from 50 to 100 people and eliminate the word organized from the ordinance.

Lynn Haven residents asked if this applies to clubhouses in residential neighborhoods and parking lots of businesses.

Commissioner Judy Tinder was fighting with local business owners who have concerns about this ordinance.

She said her business is her private property and there needs to be more discussion before making a decision.

“I would like to see the entire ordinance strictly about city property, our parks and things of that nature and I’m all for that I think we need it,” Tinder said.

The City of Lynn Haven plans to schedule a special meeting about the subject where residents will voice their concerns and hopefully help the city move forward.